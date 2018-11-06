Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gerald Pragnell's body was found on Southampton Common

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing man whose body was found in woodland.

Gerald Pragnell, 66, from Southampton, was found near Cemetery Road on Southampton Common on Saturday evening.

He disappeared after leaving work at Southampton Airport at 06:30 GMT on Thursday and was reported missing the following day, police said.

Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due before Southampton magistrates later.

Six other suspects have been released pending further inquiries.

They include five men, aged 20, 23, 24, 25 and 36, and a 31-year-old woman.

Image caption Police found the body in woodland off Cemetery Road