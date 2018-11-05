Image copyright Beaulieu Fire Station Image caption The fire started on Sunday night on Trotts Lane

A barn has been destroyed by fire on a farm in Hampshire.

The blaze on Trotts Lane, in Marchwood, near Totton, started at about 23:40 GMT on Sunday. It was put out at 08:00 on Monday.

Up to 40 firefighters tackled the blaze, which destroyed the barn and more than 100 bales of hay.

Hampshire Fire ad Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was not yet known. It added there had been no reports of any injuries.