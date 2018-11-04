Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in woodland near a Southampton cemetery.

The victim is thought to be a 66-year-old man who disappeared on Thursday morning, Hampshire police said.

Officers began a search for him of Friday and found the body off Cemetery Road on Southampton Common on Saturday night.

The scene has been cordoned off and the man's family have been told.

They are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Ch Insp Dave Morgan appealed for anyone who was around Cemetery Road and may have seen something "unusual or suspicious" between 12:00 GMT on Thursday and 17:00 GMT to get in touch.

He said six men, aged 20, 23, 24, 25, 34 and 36, and a 31-year-old woman, all from Southampton, were being held on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Formal identification is expected to take place later.