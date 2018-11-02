Image copyright Family photo Image caption Wayne Sheppard was described as "an extremely talented" windsurfer and paddleboarder

A man found lying dead next to his BMX bike has been described as a loving father and "extremely talented" sportsman.

Wayne Sheppard, 43, was riding his bike along an unlit track near the Inn on the Beach at Hayling Island, Hampshire, shortly before midnight on 10 October.

A passer-by found him on the ground and called the emergency services.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, Mr Sheppard was pronounced dead at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but police could not confirm exactly how he died.

The family of Mr Sheppard, who lived in Spinnaker Close, Hayling Island, described him as a "loving father, heart of gold, loved by all who met him".

They said: "Wayne was a devoted member of Hayling Island's watersports community. An excellent sportsman, he was an extremely talented windsurfer and paddleboarder.

"Wayne touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his children."