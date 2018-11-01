Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a house in Southcroft Road on Monday evening

A 56-year-old man found dead at a house, sparking a murder investigation, has been named as Barry Hounsome.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Hounsome's body was found in a house Southcroft Road, Gosport, on Monday.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a head injury.

Police said they were treating the death as an "isolated incident". Mr Hounsome's next of kin have asked for privacy.

Emergency services were called to the property on Monday, shortly after 17:30 GMT.

The teenage boy was arrested the same day.