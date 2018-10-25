Image caption The artwork was painted in 1916 as a tribute to soldiers who could not complete their studies

A students' union president has sparked outrage by saying a mural dedicated to war heroes should be painted over.

The artwork, at the University of Southampton, depicts a degree being conferred on an unknown soldier.

Union president Emily Dawes faced criticism on social media after saying the "mural of white men" would be taken down or daubed over.

However, she has now apologised for "the offence and upset" caused.

The university said it was "very proud" to display the mural, "which serves as a memorial to all members of British universities" who served in World War One.

The mural, painted by Sir William Rothenstein in 1916, features academics from the era including Poet Laureate Robert Bridges, Sir Francis Darwin, son of Charles Darwin, and Nobel Prize winner John William Strutt.

Ms Dawes originally tweeted: "Mark my words - we're taking down the mural of white men in the uni Senate room, even if I have to paint over it myself."

'Massive dishonour'

More than 1,000 people replied to her post on Twitter, with some describing the comments as "ignorant" and showing "contempt for our brave soldiers".

Glyn McBride tweeted: "What do you want to do? Re-write history?! For goodness sake grow up!"

Tom Guida posted: "It represents all of the students who became soldiers when called, some who never came back. Taking this down would be a massive dishonour."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Emily Dawes original tweet - since deleted - sparked a social media backlash

Ms Dawes was initially defiant but has now issued an apology, saying she "never meant the disrespect to anyone past, present and future".

The artwork was unveiled in the university's Senate Room in 2014 as part of a series of events to commemorate the centenary of the outbreak of World War One.

A university spokesman said Ms Dawes's comments "do not represent the views of the university community".

He said: "We are very proud to display the mural, painted in 1916, which serves as a memorial to all members of British universities who served in the Great War."

A statement from the students' union said: "We do not believe the statement was said to cause upset or disrespect to anyone and does not follow our mission or values."