Four people, including a four-year-old girl, escaped through a window following a suspected arson attack on a first-floor flat in Gosport.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following the blaze at Jervis Drive late on Wednesday.

Police said two women, a man and a four-year-old girl were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Crews said the fire involved the front door of the flat.

Firefighters from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham were called shortly before midnight.

Police said the girl was taken to Queen Alexander Hospital in Portsmouth as a precaution.

Officers are appealing for information.