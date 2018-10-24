Image copyright Family photo Image caption Stacey White released a new photo of her daughter to mark what would have been her 14th birthday

The mother of a teenage girl found stabbed to death in woodland has paid tribute on what would have been her 14th birthday.

Lucy McHugh, 13, was found in July near Southampton Sports Centre. No-one has been charged with her murder.

Stacey White said her daughter's birthday should have been "filled with presents, balloons, cakes and a party".

"None of us know how to stop our hearts from aching and wishing you were still here, smiling away," she said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lucy McHugh was seen at Tesco Express half an hour after she left home

Lucy was last seen walking along Coxford Road, past a Tesco Express store, at 09:30 BST on 25 July.

Her body was found early the next day, nearly two miles from her home.

Hampshire Constabulary said its murder inquiry was ongoing.

Detectives investigating the teenager's death arrested Stephen-Alan Nicholson, who was jailed for 14 months in August after failing to comply with an order requiring him to disclose his Facebook password.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The teenager's body was found on 26 July

Ms White described her daughter as having "time for everyone, no matter what else you were doing - friends of all ages, religions and ethnicities. You did not treat anyone any differently".

She added: "The days are going so quickly and yet feel so long without you here.

"We sit often and think of your smiles, looking back at your photos just to see them once more - remembering all the things you would say and do."