A yacht which sank when it was hit by a car ferry in thick fog off the Isle of Wight could cost up to £200,000 to replace, its owner has said.

The Red Falcon ran aground after striking yachts moored off East Cowes on Sunday morning.

Greylag, a Contessa 32 yacht owned by Nigel Minchin, has since been recovered from Cowes Harbour. He said it had been a "fine boat, in good order".

Red Funnel said the issue was in the hands of its insurers.

The vehicle ferry, which left Southampton for East Cowes at 07:00 BST, ran aground an hour later while entering the harbour in low visibility, coming to a halt about 50m (165ft) off the esplanade.

Nigel Minchin said he had used Greylag for leisure sailing over the last 40 years.

Image copyright Nigel Minchin Image caption Nigel Minchin said his yacht, pictured in about 1980, has been moored in Cowes for many years

He said the back end seemed to have been taken off in the impact and estimates for a new like-for-like bespoke replacement were anything between £100,000 and £200,000, although the insurance value was considerably less.

Nigel Minchin said he had asked Red Funnel for the "full replacement value" and had spoken to chief executive Fran Collins on Sunday evening.

He said the incident was "obviously a big embarrassment for them".

The wreckage is now in a boatyard and will be examined as part of the MAIB investigation.

On Monday Red Funnel said the ships master and mate had been suspended, following "standard industry practice" pending the investigation.

It also said it was changing its procedures on operating in restricted visibility.