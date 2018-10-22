Image copyright Google Image caption The killing happened in an alleyway off Smannell Road in Andover

A man stabbed to death a rival drug dealer who had just robbed him in an alleyway, a court heard.

Tommy Ferris, 28, from London, was found fatally injured in the lane off Smannell Road, Andover in Hampshire, at about 01:00 BST on 13 April.

Zandrae Smith, 21, tried to retrieve his stolen items from Mr Ferris's body while a police officer was performing CPR, Winchester Crown Court was told.

Mr Smith, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, denies a charge of murder.

He claimed the killing was an act of self-defence.

'Borne of revenge'

Opening the trial, Simon Jones, prosecuting, said the victim died from four stab wounds to the upper body, including an 18cm-deep cut which pierced his lung.

After being robbed of money, drugs and his mobile phone, the defendant initially walked away before running back to Mr Ferris and attacking him, he said.

"This was an action borne out of revenge, not self-defence," Mr Jones told the jury.

Drug users in the alleyway heard Mr Ferris warn Mr Smith not to deal drugs on his patch, and then witnessed the attack, he said.

The defendant, of Octavia Court, was arrested three days later in Bradford, the court heard.

He repeatedly answered "no comment" during two days of police interviews, the jury was told.

Ali Naseem Bajwa QC, defending, said there was no dispute that Mr Smith had fatally stabbed Mr Ferris after being robbed at knifepoint.

The trial continues.