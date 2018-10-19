Image caption Craig Bryden first donned the costume for his treatment in April 2016

A Falklands War veteran with lung cancer who become an internet hit after going to chemotherapy sessions dressed as a pirate, has died.

Ex-Navy steward Craig Bryden donned the costume for his treatment in April 2016 and was dubbed the "Pompey Pirate" by his fellow Portsmouth FC fans.

He said his intention was to "make people smile".

He died on Wednesday, aged 58. His wife Rae said he was "an inspiration to everyone who knew him".

Mr Bryden had admitted hospital staff were surprised when he turned up in a pirate costume.

"It's the only way I can approach it. My persona has got to be outwards and upwards and smiling," he said in a BBC interview in 2016.

"When I went in dressed as a pirate the other people who were going through chemo looked and smiled - which made me feel good."

Image copyright Courtney Jones Image caption Courtney Jones posted a picture on Facebook after meeting Craig Bryden on a bus

Mrs Bryden said her husband had been "larger than life".

"He was overwhelmed by the reaction. He wanted to help others to face their own battles," he said.

On one bus journey to hospital he sat beside passenger Courtney Jones, who posted a selfie of the pair that attracted hundreds of comments online.

'Humble and brave'

Ms Jones, whose online post was shared thousands of times, said: "He got on the bus and everyone stared; he immediately made me smile.

"I have never felt so privileged and honoured to meet such a humble [and] brave man! You're an inspiration Craig!"

Mr Bryden also went on to achieve an ambition of leading his beloved Portsmouth out at Fratton Park.

Fellow fans are planning a minute's applause during Portsmouth's match against Fleetwood on Saturday.

Mr Bryden, from Copnor, spent 20 years in the navy, surviving the sinking of HMS Sheffield when it was hit by an Exocet missile during the Falklands War.