Image copyright Family handout Image caption William Hatherall's family described him as an "amazing person"

A father who died after being hit by a motorbike "packed a huge amount of life experiences into his 48 years", his family said.

William Hatherall was struck by the bike in New Street in Andover, Hampshire, on Sunday morning and later died in hospital.

Hampshire Police said the motorbike did not stop at the scene.

In a tribute, Mr Hatherall's family said he was "too young and too vibrant to lose his life so suddenly".

They said the 48-year-old leaves a long-term partner, a daughter and two stepsons.

"He was an amazing person who packed a huge amount of life experiences into his 48 years," they added.

His family described him as "a bit of a party animal" and said he was "a well-known character around the Andover area, loved by all who knew him".

Darren Lampard, of Artist Way, Andover, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

The 52-year-old will appear at Winchester Crown Court on 22 November.