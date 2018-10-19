Image copyright Google Image caption The GMC said health care services were "under pressure like never before"

Hospital patients on the Isle of Wight suffered as a result of trainee doctors being left to make decisions they were not qualified to make, inspectors said.

The General Medical Council (GMC) raised serious concerns about patient safety at St Mary's Hospital in Newport following an inspection in February.

Evidence of bullying and racism was also found, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The hospital trust said concerns were being addressed.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust medical director Alistair Flowerdew, who was appointed in June, said he was "personally taking steps" to ensure the GMC's requirements were fulfilled.

He said: "These include greater supervision and support of junior doctors by their consultants and restructuring the handover processes to ensure that continuity of care and patient safety are maintained at all times."

GMC director of education and standards Prof Colin Melville said: "It is a site we have been monitoring for some time and we have been given assurances that the issues are being addressed as a priority.

"Health care services are under pressure like never before, and that puts a strain on doctors and other health care workers."

In 2017, the trust was rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission.

The GMC's concerns included: