Image caption The aircraft came down in a nature reserve outside Bembridge Airport in July

Police officers, fire and ambulance crews and members of the public who helped save the lives of two people in a plane crash have been recognised for their efforts.

The four-seater aircraft came down in a "remote and difficult to access area" on the Isle of Wight on 12 July.

Emergency crews had to walk across marshland to get to the crash site.

The pilot and passenger - a man and woman - were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Supt Sarah Jackson (middle) described the rescue efforts of emergency crews as "outstanding"

Hampshire Constabulary's PCSO Karen Allen, PC Nigel Allen and Sgt Justin Pringle have been presented with awards for their role in the rescue, along with Graham Orchard, of Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, and Mary Long and Darren Claydon, of Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

Supt Sarah Jackson described their rescue efforts as "outstanding" and said their actions had helped to save the lives of the two people in the plane.

"The light aircraft had crashed in a remote and difficult to access area in the middle of a nature reserve, which had ruts and water courses," a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said.

"The closest footpath was around 20 minutes away on foot and emergency services vehicles found it difficult to reach the site."

Three members of the public, who had been in a helicopter near the crash site close to Bembridge airport, gave first aid to the injured pair before crews arrived.

The crash is now under investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch.