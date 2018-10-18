Image copyright Google Image caption The 48-year-old pedestrian died in hospital after being struck by a motorbike in New Street

A man has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a motorbike.

The 48-year-old man was struck by the bike in New Street in Andover, Hampshire, on Sunday morning and later died in hospital.

Hampshire Police said the motorbike did not stop at the scene.

Darren Lampard, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by careless driving and will appear before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.

The 52-year-old is also charged with driving without insurance and driving without a licence.