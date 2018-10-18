Image caption A large quantity of yew cuttings were found dumped in the field of calves and cows

Six cows and four calves have died on farm in Hampshire after eating yew cuttings dumped in their field.

The cattle were found dead at Newlyns Farm, North Warnborough, Hook, after eating the clippings on Monday.

Farmer Rob Janaway said: "I was confronted by a scene that was a like a battlefield, with dead animals everywhere."

The person responsible has since come forward and helped to remove the waste.

Mr Janaway said the culprit had been "horrified by the deaths" and had no idea the yew cuttings were so dangerous to cattle.

Image caption The cows died after eating yew cuttings dumped in their field

Mr Janaway added: "To see them dead knowing that they've probably died in pain is devastating.

"With the lack of tips available, people see farmers' fields and gateways as a place to get rid of their rubbish - farmers' fields are not dumping grounds."

The surviving cattle have been move to another field on the farm for their safety.

Hampshire Police said: "Officers have spoken with the owners of the animals who have confirmed that no further police involvement is required."

Fly-tipping carries an unlimited fine and a 12-month prison sentence.