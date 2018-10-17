Image copyright Family photo Image caption Craig Hall, pictured with his stepdaughter Shannon, was described as having a "heart of gold"

A minibus driver who caused a fatal crash has admitted he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Lee Burdon was driving a Ford Transit minibus that collided with a lorry on the A34 near Sutton Scotney in Hampshire, on February 26.

Passenger Craig Hall, 36, of Middlesbrough, died at the scene.

Winchester Crown Court heard Burdon, 20, of Durham, had 112 mcg/l of benzoylecgonine - a breakdown product of cocaine - in his system at the time.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed drug limit.

Judge Andrew Barnett banned Burdon, of Tristram Avenue, Durham, from driving and ordered a probation report ahead of sentencing on 8 November.

He told him: "You have the good sense and courage to plead guilty to this serious matter and it is a serious matter be under no illusion about that.

"All options will be open to the court including immediate imprisonment."

Three other passengers in the minibus, all from North Yorkshire, were hurt in the crash while the 63-year-old lorry driver, from Warwickshire, was uninjured.

Following his death, Mr Hall was described as having a "heart of gold" by his family.