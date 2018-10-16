Image copyright Hardy family Image caption Richard Hardy, 25, from Farnborough, was found stabbed in January

A 25-year-old man as ambushed and stabbed to death over a £40 drug debt, a court has heard.

Richard Hardy was found with multiple stab wounds in Farnborough on 26 January and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Mr Hardy had previously run off without paying for drugs from two of the accused, brothers Hashim and Qasan Siddique.

Three men from Farnborough and one from Portsmouth deny murder.

Nigel Lickley QC, prosecuting told the court the Siddique brothers were plotting their revenge over the "slight" they had suffered from Mr Hardy and had offered rewards if he was "smacked up".

The court heard that the five defendants met at a play park before Leroy Bosha and Luther Archibald went to meet Mr Hardy, whom they had contacted by phone. Three were on mountain bikes.

Mr Hardy later suffered multiple stab wounds in a CCTV black spot in what Mr Lickley said was a "ferocious attack on a defenceless man".

Mr Lickley told jurors: "Richard Hardy walked along unaware of what was going to happen. The other three on their bikes with their hoods up followed each other at some speed.

"It amounted to an ambush. They dropped their bikes, disappeared from view and in a few seconds reappeared and cycled away."

The trial continues.

Four defendants face charges of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter:

Leroy Bosha, 26, of Aldwick Close, Farnborough

Hashim Siddique, 19, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough

Qasan Siddique, 22, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough

Omar Goodridge, 20, of Montgomery Way, Portsmouth

Luther Archibald, 31, of Totland Close, Farnborough has been found unfit to stand trial, and the jury at Portsmouth Crown Court has been tasked with establishing if he committed the offences