Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mark McCormick abused the trust of young boys, police said

A former parish council chairman jailed for abusing children used his power to avoid criminal checks, it is claimed.

Ex-Bursledon councillor Mark McCormick, 49, is beginning a 17-year term for abuse committed between 1997 and 2011.

It emerged he had vehemently opposed disclosure checks for councillors, resulting in the parish council being evicted from its community centre base.

Hampshire Police said it had passed an earlier file to prosecutors on McCormick but no charges were brought.

McCormick, of Griffon Close, Bursledon, near Southampton, was sentenced on Friday after admitting seven counts of indecent assault on boys and four counts of inciting boys to commit acts of gross indecency.

He also pleaded guilty to the rape, sexually assaulting a man and taking an indecent photo of a boy.

At Southampton Crown Court, he was described as a DJ who abused boys he employed as roadies.

In 2016, while council chairman, McCormick had opposed the implementation of Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks, which allow employers to check criminal records to see if candidates are suitable for work involving children or vulnerable adults.

Despite being warned the checks were required by Lowford Community Centre's insurers, the council refused to comply and was evicted.

Eastleigh MP Mims Davies, who described McCormick as "creepy", said victims had come forward in 2002 and 2006 and called on Hampshire Constabulary to investigate why no action was taken.

But the force said the allegations were investigated and a file passed to the CPS.

A spokeswoman said: "Any comment on decisions relating to why no charging decision was brought in the previous investigations is a matter for the CPS."

Ms Davies said: "There are wider issues around parish council safeguarding and how people who are on them are properly checked.

"I will be writing to the Home Office asking them to urgently review the rules, so that people like McCormick do not become parish council chairmen."

The Crown Prosecution Service has been contacted for comment.