Image copyright FBU Image caption The Fire Brigades Union said the change would put lives at risk

Crew numbers on Isle of Wight fire engines will sometimes be reduced, after the change was approved by the council's cabinet.

The reduction from five firefighters to four would increase the number of fire appliances available during the evening and at weekends, the authority said.

There will also be a reduction of up to eight firefighter posts on the island as a result of the service review.

The Fire Brigades Union said the changes would put lives at risk.

Spence Cave, from the union, said "current policies" dictated that four firefighters could not enter a burning house to conduct a search.

"Those four firefighters will have to wait for another fire engine to turn up which could take another five to 10 minutes," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Howard Watts, senior officer for the fire service, said lives would not be endangered.

The full-time firefighter posts will be lost when their short-term contracts come to an end.

Tig Outlaw, cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said: "We have twice as many firefighters by head of population as Hampshire and half as many incidents per firefighter.

"We have a statutory duty to assess the numbers regularly and ensure value for money."