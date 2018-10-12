Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mark McCormick abused the trust of young boys, police said

A former parish council chairman and DJ who raped a 16-year-old girl and abused boys has been jailed for 17 years.

Mark McCormick, 49, groomed and abused boys who he employed as roadies, Southampton Crown Court heard.

The former Bursledon councillor assaulted teenagers in vehicles and raped the girl who had got drunk at one of his parties.

He admitted 14 offences committed between 1997 and 2011 on the first day of his trial in September.

Sentencing him, Judge Nicholas Rowland said: "You controlled and manipulated your victims.

"No doubt they were excited by the idea of being with someone who was leading a rather glamorous lifestyle, in direct contrast to their own lifestyles."

Prosecutor Fern Russell told the court the teenage girl said she now suffered from anxiety and flashbacks.

'Lifeless puppet'

In a statement read out in court, the girl said: "I was a troubled child and I latched on to him, he felt safe and he was cool," she said in a statement read in court.

"He is a leech to vulnerable children. He shouldn't be working in a community centre or at a local council."

Another victim added: "I was his lifeless puppet and he was my sick puppeteer."

The youngest of McCormick's seven victims was a boy aged under 14, the court heard.

McCormick, of Griffon Close, Bursledon, admitted seven counts of indecent assaults on boys and four counts of inciting boys to commit acts of gross indecency.

He also pleaded guilty to the rape, a sexual assault on a man and taking an indecent photo of a boy.

Det Insp Gareth Jones said: "He used his position as a DJ and a parish councillor to target impressionable young boys and abuse this trust in the most appalling of ways."

At the previous hearing, McCormick entered no pleas to a number of other charges, involving another two alleged victims, which the court ordered to lie on file.