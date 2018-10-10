Wokingham motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Eversley
- 10 October 2018
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Hampshire.
The collision, involving a black and red Aprilia Dorsoduro motorbike and a blue Volvo, happened on the A327 in Eversley at about 16:40 BST on Tuesday.
The 56-year-old man who died, from Wokingham, Berkshire, was travelling northbound, close to the B3016 junction, and the woman in the car was travelling southbound at the time.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses.