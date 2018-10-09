Image copyright Maria Harding Image caption Desmond Young has lung disease and difficulty swallowing and should be supervised while eating and drinking

A 79-year-old man was badly burned while in hospital and his injuries were left untreated and not recorded by staff, his daughter has said.

Desmond Young is a patient at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital and was injured last month while eating or drinking hot liquid.

His daughter, Maria Harding, said she noticed the burns when she visited him but they had not been dressed.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it takes patient safety "very seriously".

Image copyright Maria Harding Image caption Mr Young's daughter, Maria Harding, said she was "appalled" by his injuries to chest and stomach

It added it does not comment on individual cases and all patient safety incidents are thoroughly investigated.

Ms Harding said she was "appalled" when she noticed her father's injuries on his chest and stomach.

"There were red superficial burns covering most of the area, and three massive areas of blistering," she said.

When she asked the staff about them they had no record but she said his clothing and bed sheets were clean.

"If, when it happened, those burns had been treated correctly they wouldn't have been as bad as they are now," Ms Harding added.

Image caption The hospital trust said it takes the safety of its patients "very seriously"

Mr Young, from Liphook, has lung disease and difficulty swallowing and should be supervised while eating and drinking.

He thought he had spilled some soup, but the hospital said it believed it was tea or coffee that had burned him.

Hampshire Hospital's NHS Trust said: "We all at Hampshire Hospitals take the safety of our patients very seriously.

"Any incidents or near misses are investigated to help us improve things. "