Motorcyclist dies in Southampton crash
- 5 October 2018
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on one of Southampton's main commuter routes.
A motorbike and Volkswagen Touran collided at the junction of Winn Road and The Avenue shortly before 05:30 BST.
The rider, a 45-year-old man from Botley, died at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 35-year-old woman, and passenger, a 15-year-old girl, both from Southampton, were treated for shock.
The Avenue was closed for several hours while investigation work was carried out. Police have appealed for witnesses.