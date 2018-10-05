Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Winn Road and The Avenue

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on one of Southampton's main commuter routes.

A motorbike and Volkswagen Touran collided at the junction of Winn Road and The Avenue shortly before 05:30 BST.

The rider, a 45-year-old man from Botley, died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 35-year-old woman, and passenger, a 15-year-old girl, both from Southampton, were treated for shock.

The Avenue was closed for several hours while investigation work was carried out. Police have appealed for witnesses.