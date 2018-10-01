Image copyright Flux-Edmonds family Image caption Keziah Flux-Edmonds was found unconscious next to the remains of the family's two dogs

A garden and play area in memory of a six-year-old girl who was murdered by her father has opened opposite her school.

Keziah Flux-Edmonds was drowned in a bath at her Isle of Wight home by her father Darren, 44, in June 2016.

Her mother Nikki designed the Keziah Memorial Garden Playground, at Beatrice Avenue in East Cowes.

She said she hoped it would be used by Keziah's friends at Queensgate Primary School, as well as family members.

Mrs Flux-Edmonds said: "Originally, it was just going to be a garden but Keziah was six and all her friends are six.

"They want to play, they don't want to sit and look at flowers, so we've got a little bit of both."

Image caption Mrs Flux-Edmonds said she hoped the garden would be used by Keziah's friends at Queensgate Primary School

Image copyright family handout Image caption Mrs Flux-Edmonds said her daughter Keziah had been a "child full of happiness"

A Serious Case Review found Mr Flux-Edmonds, who also took his own life at the family home in Cromwell Avenue, had told a therapist he had dreamed of murdering Keziah and his wife of 12 years.

It also concluded Keziah's death could not easily have been prevented.

Mrs Flux-Edmonds previously said her daughter was "let down" by the ambulance service after its sat-nav, which had not been updated, sent the crew to a closed road, leading to a delay in her care.

As a result, Isle of Wight NHS Trust fitted its ambulances with new systems.