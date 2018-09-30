Two murder arrests after Blandford farm death
- 30 September 2018
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old died on a farm.
Police were called to a report of a man with serious injuries at Hanford Farm near Blandford, Dorset, shortly before 20:30 BST on Saturday.
Despite treatment from paramedics, he died later at the scene.
Two men from Shaftesbury, aged 25 and 27, arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm, were later re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said the three were all known to each other.