Image copyright Chris Talbot Image caption HMP Winchester consists of a Victorian prison (pictured) holding up to 561 prisoners and the smaller Westhill site with 129 inmates

A jail has been strongly criticised for failing to meet standards of treatment of its inmates despite being placed in special measures.

Independent monitors said prisoners at HMP Winchester in Hampshire were "not always treated humanely or fairly".

The Independent Monitoring Board's (IMB) annual report also noted there had been an increase in drugs.

It said a lack of experienced staff and underfunding had led to a "restricted regime" and "unsafe atmosphere".

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors visited the prison up to five times per week between January and May

Prisoners were "locked up in squalid conditions for up to 23 hours a day" and "disabled prisoners cannot access basic facilities", the report found.

Inspectors also noted prisoners did not have sufficient time to shower, exercise or make phone-calls which had created a "culture of hopelessness and frustration, leading to bad behaviour, drug abuse, violence and self-harm".

Between January and May, 225 incidents of self-harm were reported.

'Warehousing prisoners'

The MoJ placed the prison in special measures in January after it was described as "teetering on the edge of a major incident".

At the time it said it had introduced body-worn cameras, additional CCTV and recruited extra staff.

But inspectors said it was "hard to see any significant improvement given staff shortages, lack of resources and the high level of prisoner and staff turnover".

Angus Somerville, chair of HMP Winchester's IMB, said the prison was "little more than an establishment which fulfils the function of warehousing' prisoners" and cited a "lack of funding and resources" as the cause.

While the total number of uniformed staff had risen, Mr Somerville said, up to 60% "had less than one year's experience in their grade".

The IMB suggested poor recruitment and retention could be addressed by giving staff the same pay increase officers in nearby prisons had received.