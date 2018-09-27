Image copyright Red Funnel Image caption The collision happened on Red Eagle's 05:30 BST sailing from East Cowes to Southampton

Three boats were cut adrift when a car ferry "ploughed through their moorings" in thick fog, the RNLI has said.

The collision in Cowes Harbour involved the ferry Red Eagle on a 05:30 BST sailing from East Cowes to Southampton.

A catamaran and a channel marker post were struck and two yachts were later found drifting outside the harbour, Cowes lifeboat said.

Ferry operator Red Funnel said no-one had been injured and the ferry had been withdrawn from service.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption A channel marker post was struck, Cowes lifeboat said

In a statement, the company said the ferry "came into light contact with a small yacht moored overnight in the fairway at Cowes".

Coastguards said the ferry reported at 06:40 BST that it "may have made contact with a moored vessel".

The lifeboat said two Daring class yachts were recovered during a two-hour search in fog for drifting vessels.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The Reverend Andrew Poppe said his catamaran would be inspected for hull damage

The catamaran, owned by the lifeboat's chaplain, was found pushed up against a third yacht, the RNLI said.

The chaplain, the Reverend Andrew Poppe, said the catamaran's mooring strop had been snapped.

"It was hit hard enough that my insurers have recommended an inspection for hull integrity damage," he said.

Red Funnel said the ferry's sailings on Thursday had been cancelled while a "full investigation" was carried out.