A city centre theatre has reopened after a £7.5m renovation project.

The Mayflower Theatre in Southampton closed for 16 weeks for the upgrade which included replacing most of the auditorium seats.

The Grade ll listed building has been connected to adjoining theatre offices and the orchestra pit has been moved below the stage.

More than £2.6m was raised from public donations and charitable trusts, with the Mayflower funding the remainder.

Chief Executive Michael Ockwell said the work would "protect and enhance" the 90-year-old building.

"This is without doubt the most significant refurbishment project that the theatre has seen in the last three decades," he said.

The auditorium's mainly-turquoise walls have been repainted in a "heritage" colour scheme of red and gold.

In April, a performance of Titanic the Musical was abandoned after debris fell on to the stage during its opening night.

A theatre spokesman said the material was plaster from a backstage wall and "not a major structural issue".

Previously the Mayflower said it attracted more than 500,000 visitors a year and contributed about £75m to the local economy.