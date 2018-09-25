Image copyright RAF Benevolant Fund Image caption Jeffrey Long, 86, began his charity walk at Catterick at Catterick and RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire

A former soldier has completed a fundraising walk of 100 miles across 10 different RAF stations to raise cash for forces charities - after being backed by comedian Jason Manford.

Jeffrey Long, 86, began at Catterick and RAF Leeming on 16 September, and finished on Tuesday at RAF Odiham.

The ex-paratrooper raised £120,000 after his fundraising was boosted by a viral tweet from Manford last year.

The RAF benevolent fund and Support Our Paras will benefit from the walk.

Mr Long, from Bingley, West Yorkshire, began fundraising 11 years ago when he walked 650 miles from London to Lausanne in Switzerland.

Since then he has completed Liverpool to Leeds, Hadrian's Wall and the Three Peaks Challenge.

Image copyright RAF Benevolant Fund Image caption Jeffrey Long has visited 10 different RAF stations to raise cash for forces charities

In 2017, Paula Modeste posted a selfie with Mr Long at Windsor train station after chatting about his Thames trek.

At that point, Mr Long had raised £300, but Jason Manford spotted the post and shared it with his fans.

This year's walk has seen the veteran stride through Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Suffolk, Buckinghamshire, Wiltshire and Hampshire.

Mr Long said: "I shouldn't have to be doing this at nearly 87 years old.

"I shouldn't have to be drawing attention to, and raise money for, the troops but I am doing.

"Somebody's got to look after the troops".

This year, the charity trek has raised more than £2,000.