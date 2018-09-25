Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Michael Deary was found dead at his home in Omaha Close on Monday

A 17-year-old boy has denied murdering a man who was found dead in a flat in Hampshire.

The body of Michael Deary, 29, was discovered at his home in Omaha Close, Fareham, on 20 August. Police said he suffered injuries to his back.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to murder at Winchester Crown Court.

The teenager, from Gosport, was remanded in custody until his trial on 21 January.