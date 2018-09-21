Image copyright Google Image caption Brian Turnbull was struck by a Mini Cooper on Normanton Road in Basingstoke

The family of a 74-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car have paid tribute to him.

Brian Turnbull, from Basingstoke, was struck by a Mini Cooper on Normanton Road in the Oakridge area of the town on Tuesday morning. He died later in hospital.

In a statement his family described him as a "loving husband, father and grandfather".

Hampshire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Mr Turnbull's family said his death was a "huge shock which we are still trying to process".

"We draw inspiration from his positive and optimistic outlook on life and will greatly miss his sense of humour, and constantly happy attitude."