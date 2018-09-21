Image copyright Chris Packham Image caption Ribbons have been tied around the tree by residents campaigning to save it

A 100-year-old tree facing the axe because of fungus could be saved with a steel support, a council has said.

Plans to remove the weeping ash in East Cowes, Isle of Wight, were revealed by highways authority Island Roads earlier this year.

A campaign to save it has already been backed by TV wildlife presenter Chris Packham.

East Cowes Town Council agreed to support plans for a new metal frame around it at a meeting on Thursday.

Image caption Chris Packham has already backed plans to save the weeping ash

It follows a report that said new tests carried out on the weeping ash, known locally as the "umbrella tree", had shown it was not "immediately unsafe" despite having an untreatable "serious decaying" fungal infection known as white rot that compromised its "structural integrity".

The current metal frame around the tree is "ineffective" and would not support the branches should they break, the report added.

It said a new "correctly made" supporting structure "could provide the opportunity to retain this locally important tree for a longer period of time and without the need for pruning the canopy".

Packham, a presenter of the BBC's Springwatch series, had previously said the tree could be saved and urged the council to "listen to your community and fix it rather than fell it".

A final decision on the fate of the tree rests with the Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads.

The island council previously said it had no objections to the removal of the tree, while Island Roads said it would "explore all options" to prolong its life.