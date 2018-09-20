Wightlink's new £30m ferry Victoria of Wight officially named
A new ferry, sailing between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, has been officially named at a ceremony in Fishbourne.
Wightlink's £30m Victoria of Wight vessel entered service last month on the Fishbourne to Portsmouth route.
The Countess of Wessex named the ship at a ceremony attended by local dignitaries and school children.
The Turkish-built vessel can carry up to 178 cars and more than 1,000 passengers.
Powered by hybrid energy, using a combination of batteries and conventional engines, Wightlink claims Victoria of Wight is quieter and has lower emissions than similar vessels.
Chief executive Keith Greenfield said it was a "proud moment" for the carrier.
"We have worked very hard to develop this new generation ship with our partners, to give the next generation a greener - and more comfortable - journey across the Solent," he added.
The firm has already announced sailings in its 2018-19 timetable, due to start in October, will be reduced in frequency, from half-hourly to hourly.