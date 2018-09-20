Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Wightlink's new £30m ferry Victoria of Wight officially named

  • 20 September 2018
Countess of Wessex looking at a ferry compass Image copyright Wightlink
Image caption The Countess of Wessex named the ship at a ceremony attended by local dignitaries

A new ferry, sailing between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, has been officially named at a ceremony in Fishbourne.

Wightlink's £30m Victoria of Wight vessel entered service last month on the Fishbourne to Portsmouth route.

The Countess of Wessex named the ship at a ceremony attended by local dignitaries and school children.

The Turkish-built vessel can carry up to 178 cars and more than 1,000 passengers.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionThe Isle of Wight ferry was built in Turkey

Powered by hybrid energy, using a combination of batteries and conventional engines, Wightlink claims Victoria of Wight is quieter and has lower emissions than similar vessels.

Chief executive Keith Greenfield said it was a "proud moment" for the carrier.

"We have worked very hard to develop this new generation ship with our partners, to give the next generation a greener - and more comfortable - journey across the Solent," he added.

The firm has already announced sailings in its 2018-19 timetable, due to start in October, will be reduced in frequency, from half-hourly to hourly.

Image copyright Wightlink
Image caption The Victoria of Wight entered service last month

