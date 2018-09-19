Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Basingstoke
19 September 2018
A pedestrian has died after he was knocked down by a car as he crossed a road in Hampshire.
The 75-year-old man was struck by a Mini Cooper on Normanton Road in the Oakridge area of Basingstoke on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital in Southampton following the crash at about 10:00 BST, but he died later. His next of kin have been informed.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.