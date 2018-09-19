Image copyright Southampton Airport Image caption Airport bosses say making the runway longer would offer a much wider route network from the airport

Southampton Airport has announced plans to extend its runway and terminal in a bid to more than double its passenger numbers.

Airport bosses want to increase passenger numbers from its current two million to five million by 2037.

Plans include extending the runway by 558ft (170m) to accommodate larger 190-seater aircraft to offer a much wider route network from the airport.

A consultation on the draft "masterplan" runs until 30 October.

If the plans go ahead, the airport said a staffing increase from 950 to 1,500 was expected by 2037.

It said it would continue to operate within its current operating hours with no scheduled night flights.

Cost details on the expansion are expected to be released once the public consultation has been completed.