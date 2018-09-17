Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ben Wilson, 18, died in hospital following the crash on Saturday night

The family of an 18-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car have paid tribute to him.

Ben Wilson, of Overton, was hit by a Volkswagen Polo on the A33 in Micheldever at about 23:10 BST on Saturday.

His family described him as "kind, caring and funny, with a zest for life. He is already dearly missed".

Police said young people were being dropped off for a "gathering" in Micheldever Woods at the time.

Police said the driver of the Polo, an 18-year-old man from Basingstoke, was not injured.

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.