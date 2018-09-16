Teenager dies after being hit by car in Micheldever
- 16 September 2018
An 18-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Hampshire.
Hampshire Constabulary said the crash on the A33 in Micheldever happened at about 23:10 BST on Saturday.
The man, who was from Overton, was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but died shortly after he arrived. His next of kin has been informed.
Police said an 18-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Polo, which was involved in the crash, was not injured.