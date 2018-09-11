Image caption Officers are at the scene in Portsmouth

A number of suspected illegal immigrants have been found in the back of a lorry in Portsmouth.

They were discovered on Quartremaine Road following a concern for welfare call by a member of the public at about 08:00 BST, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were at the scene and making inquiries. Border Force is also involved.

Neither has said exactly how many people were found, or whether they were men, women or children.