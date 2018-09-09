A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a van in Hampshire.

The crash between the Harley-Davidson bike and a Mercedes Sprinter happened on the Marchwood bypass at the Staplewood Lane junction with the A326 shortly after 10:00 BST on Saturday.

The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash so investigations could be carried out.

Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage that might show the incident, to come forward.