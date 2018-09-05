Hampshire 'hero' father-of-two named as crash victim
- 5 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a van was a "hero" to his two young children, his family has said.
Tristin Bran, 35, of Fair Oak, Hampshire, died in Southampton General Hospital on Saturday, a day after the crash in the city's Howard Road.
Mr Bran's family said he was a "loving husband and family man", in a statement issued through the police.
The van driver, a 49-year-old man, was not hurt. Police said investigations into the crash were ongoing.