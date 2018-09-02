Image copyright Sarah Girling Image caption Plumes of smoke were seen billowing over St Moritz and Tarvic hotels in Sandown

A large fire has broken out at two seafront hotels on the Isle of Wight.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing over St Moritz and Tarvic hotels in Sandown as the fire swept through the buildings from about 10:50 BST.

Forty-five firefighters tackled the blaze and the gas supply of the buildings was "isolated".

Hampshire Fire and Rescue service said "everyone was accounted for". Residents in the surrounding area have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.