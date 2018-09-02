Woman sexually assaulted during Andover robbery
A woman in her 60s has been sexually assaulted during a robbery in which her attacker was armed with a crowbar, police have said.
She was threatened and attacked in the Charlton area of Andover at about 13:00 BST on Friday.
The man, who was wearing a balaclava and sunglasses with a lens missing, assaulted the woman before he took her purse and phone.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.