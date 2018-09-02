Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Woman sexually assaulted during Andover robbery

  • 2 September 2018

A woman in her 60s has been sexually assaulted during a robbery in which her attacker was armed with a crowbar, police have said.

She was threatened and attacked in the Charlton area of Andover at about 13:00 BST on Friday.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava and sunglasses with a lens missing, assaulted the woman before he took her purse and phone.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites