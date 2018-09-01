Basingstoke rape: Man arrested after woman, 24, attacked
- 1 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 24-year-old woman has been raped in Basingstoke.
The victim was attacked shortly before midnight on Friday near Seal Road, on the edge of the Festival Place shopping centre.
The exact location and other circumstances of the attack are yet to be determined, Hampshire police said.
A 20-year-old man from Kingsclere was arrested in the area shortly afterwards on suspicion of rape. He was later released pending further inquiries.