Man missing after falling off ferry at Portsmouth
- 29 August 2018
A major air and sea search is under way off Portsmouth following reports that a man has fallen off a ferry.
A mayday call was made at 10:50 BST reporting a man overboard near Portsmouth Harbour.
The Royal Navy and harbour vessels are helping lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter scour the area.
The coastguard has also broadcast a relay to vessels in the area asking them to respond and help with the search.