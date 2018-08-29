Image caption A man was found with fatal injuries at a home in Totton

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead at a house in Hampshire.

The 26-year-old, from Wolverhampton, died in hospital following reports of a serious assault in Salisbury Road, Totton, on Saturday evening.

Charlie Cooper, of Ashby Road, Totton, is due before Southampton magistrates.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in hospital after he suffered a medical episode, Hampshire Police said.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 42-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the attack, which happened at about 19:45 BST, is urged to contact police.