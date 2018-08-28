Brockenhurst takeaway death man 'suffered head injury'
A man who died at a Chinese takeaway suffered a fatal head injury, a post-mortem examination has revealed.
Police found the victim, who has not been named, at China Chef in Brockenhurst, Hampshire, at about 13:00 BST on 20 August. He later died at the scene.
Neighbours said they heard arguments and screaming in the early hours and again in the morning.
A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains under investigation.
He was released on bail until 17 September, police said previously.