Image caption A man was found with fatal injuries at a home in Salisbury Road, Totton

A murder suspect had to be taken to hospital after his arrest, prompting police to refer themselves to the force watchdog.

The 26-year-old man suffered a "medical episode" while in custody on Saturday, Hampshire Constabulary said.

He was detained after a man, 26 and from Wolverhampton, was found fatally injured at a property in Totton on Saturday evening.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead in hospital after being injured at about 19:45 BST an address in Salisbury Road.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, also on suspicion of murder.

A 15-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have been released as police inquiries continue.

Police said they hoped to question the 26-year-old murder suspect as soon as he is discharged from hospital.