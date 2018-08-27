Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The body of Lucy McHugh was led to Hollybrook Cemetery in a horse-drawn procession

Friends and family have gathered in Southampton to pay tribute to murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh.

Loved ones of the 13-year-old were dressed in blue and green - Lucy's favourite colours - as her body was led to Hollybrook Cemetery in a horse-drawn procession.

Sharon White, Lucy's mother, remembered her as a "real individual, a little hurricane of smiles and lip gloss".

Her body was found in woods on 26 July, nearly two miles (3km) from her home.

More than 250 people, many from the local community, attended the ceremony at the chapel - less than a mile from where the schoolgirl's body had been found.

Image caption Friends and family of Lucy McHugh carried her coffin into the chapel

The teenager was also described by her mother as someone who "loved, football, cooking and gymnastics".

Mrs White wrote on Facebook ahead of the funeral, that since her daughter's disappearance on 25 July her life had been a "nightmare".

She also said she hoped for justice to be served for her "precious baby girl".

The Rev Sean Blackman, who led the service, said he wanted the service to mark Lucy's "life, curiosity, fun and excitement".

"There are a number of tracks from Christina Perri and Celine Dion which bring out this feeling of celebrating the life of a loved one, but dealing with a sense of loss as well."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh's body was found on 26 July - the schoolgirl went missing a day before

Hampshire Police have undertaken a massive operation since her body was discovered, with officers handing out leaflets in Southampton to "jog people's memory" about the hours leading up to her death.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child has been bailed.

The same man appeared in court on 31 July charged with withholding information relating to the case by allegedly failing to disclose his Facebook password to police.