Image copyright Lewis Clarke Image caption The fire broke out on the vehicle ferry Wight Sky

A ferry service was suspended following a fire on board a ship, leading to the evacuation of 117 people.

Operator Wightlink said the fire was found in the engine room of Wight Sky on Sunday after it set sail from Yarmouth towards Lymington.

The 18:23 BST service returned to Yarmouth 45 minutes later and all passengers disembarked safely.

The company apologised to the affected customers, who were rebooked on alternative sailings.

The operator said a full service resumed at 11:00 BST on Monday following the suspension of the service.

Wightlink said the "extinguishing system" inside the engine room was deployed and an investigation would take place.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has been told about the fire and Wightlink said its engineers would also carry out an investigation.

In 2017, an employee was treated for burns after another fire broke out aboard the Wight Sky.